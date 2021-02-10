Earnings results for Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.17.

Copa last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 17th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by $0.07. The business earned $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. Copa has generated $7.92 earnings per share over the last year. Copa has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Copa (NYSE:CPA)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Copa in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.21%. The high price target for CPA is $144.00 and the low price target for CPA is $48.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Copa has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.64, Copa has a forecasted upside of 16.2% from its current price of $78.00. Copa has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Copa does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Copa is 10.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Copa will have a dividend payout ratio of 89.89% in the coming year. This indicates that Copa may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Copa (NYSE:CPA)

In the past three months, Copa insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Copa (NYSE:CPA



Earnings for Copa are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.63) to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Copa is -7.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Copa is -7.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Copa has a PEG Ratio of 8.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Copa has a P/B Ratio of 1.70. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

