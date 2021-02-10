Earnings results for CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

CoreCivic last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company earned $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462 million. Its revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. CoreCivic has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. CoreCivic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CoreCivic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 151.26%. The high price target for CXW is $20.00 and the low price target for CXW is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CoreCivic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, CoreCivic has a forecasted upside of 151.3% from its current price of $7.96. CoreCivic has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

CoreCivic does not currently pay a dividend. CoreCivic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, CoreCivic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.27% of the stock of CoreCivic is held by insiders. 73.15% of the stock of CoreCivic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for CoreCivic are expected to grow by 21.50% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of CoreCivic is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of CoreCivic is 7.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. CoreCivic has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

