Earnings results for Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Crown Crafts last issued its earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm earned $21.66 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Crown Crafts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crown Crafts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.06%. The high price target for CRWS is $7.00 and the low price target for CRWS is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Crown Crafts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Crown Crafts has a forecasted downside of 12.1% from its current price of $7.96. Crown Crafts has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Crown Crafts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

In the past three months, Crown Crafts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.27% of the stock of Crown Crafts is held by insiders. 37.92% of the stock of Crown Crafts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS



The P/E ratio of Crown Crafts is 10.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.74. The P/E ratio of Crown Crafts is 10.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.31. Crown Crafts has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

