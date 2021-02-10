Earnings results for DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

DCP Midstream last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The business earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. DCP Midstream has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year. DCP Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DCP Midstream in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.05%. The high price target for DCP is $25.00 and the low price target for DCP is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. DCP Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DCP Midstream is 150.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, DCP Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.11% in the coming year. This indicates that DCP Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP)

In the past three months, DCP Midstream insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.04% of the stock of DCP Midstream is held by insiders. Only 26.88% of the stock of DCP Midstream is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP



Earnings for DCP Midstream are expected to grow by 17.28% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of DCP Midstream is -9.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DCP Midstream is -9.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DCP Midstream has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

