Earnings results for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Analyst Opinion on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diebold Nixdorf in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.19%. The high price target for DBD is $16.00 and the low price target for DBD is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf does not currently pay a dividend. Diebold Nixdorf does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

In the past three months, Diebold Nixdorf insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Diebold Nixdorf is held by insiders. 85.37% of the stock of Diebold Nixdorf is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD



Earnings for Diebold Nixdorf are expected to grow by 182.81% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Diebold Nixdorf is -3.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

