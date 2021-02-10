Earnings results for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Enersys is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

EnerSys last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business earned $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. EnerSys has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.1. EnerSys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. EnerSys will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, February 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EnerSys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.94%. The high price target for ENS is $100.00 and the low price target for ENS is $93.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EnerSys has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.50, EnerSys has a forecasted upside of 1.9% from its current price of $94.66. EnerSys has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EnerSys does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of EnerSys is 14.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EnerSys will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.37% next year. This indicates that EnerSys will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

In the past three months, EnerSys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.67% of the stock of EnerSys is held by insiders. 94.80% of the stock of EnerSys is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS



Earnings for EnerSys are expected to grow by 27.48% in the coming year, from $4.44 to $5.66 per share. The P/E ratio of EnerSys is 42.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of EnerSys is 42.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.63. EnerSys has a PEG Ratio of 2.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EnerSys has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

