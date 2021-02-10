Earnings results for Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53.

Analyst Opinion on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equifax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $178.37, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.64%. The high price target for EFX is $240.00 and the low price target for EFX is $8.50. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equifax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $178.37, Equifax has a forecasted downside of 2.6% from its current price of $183.21. Equifax has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equifax has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equifax is 27.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equifax will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.07% next year. This indicates that Equifax will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

In the past three months, Equifax insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.87% of the stock of Equifax is held by insiders. 91.54% of the stock of Equifax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equifax (NYSE:EFX



Earnings for Equifax are expected to decrease by -2.99% in the coming year, from $6.68 to $6.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Equifax is 51.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Equifax is 51.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.70. Equifax has a PEG Ratio of 2.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equifax has a P/B Ratio of 8.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here