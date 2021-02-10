Earnings results for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.51.

Analyst Opinion on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equinix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $804.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.19%. The high price target for EQIX is $883.00 and the low price target for EQIX is $695.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equinix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.95, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $804.45, Equinix has a forecasted upside of 7.2% from its current price of $750.47. Equinix has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix has a dividend yield of 1.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equinix does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Equinix is 46.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equinix will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.46% next year. This indicates that Equinix will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

In the past three months, Equinix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,941,595.00 in company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of Equinix is held by insiders. 93.44% of the stock of Equinix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX



Earnings for Equinix are expected to grow by 12.04% in the coming year, from $21.85 to $24.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Equinix is 147.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Equinix is 147.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Equinix has a PEG Ratio of 1.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equinix has a P/B Ratio of 6.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

