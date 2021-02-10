Earnings results for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equity Commonwealth in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.91%. The high price target for EQC is $33.00 and the low price target for EQC is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

According to analysts' consensus price target of $33.00, Equity Commonwealth has a forecasted upside of 13.9% from its current price of $28.97. Equity Commonwealth has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth does not currently pay a dividend. Equity Commonwealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

In the past three months, Equity Commonwealth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Equity Commonwealth is held by insiders. 92.41% of the stock of Equity Commonwealth is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC



Earnings for Equity Commonwealth are expected to decrease by -56.25% in the coming year, from $0.16 to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Equity Commonwealth is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Equity Commonwealth is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Equity Commonwealth has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

