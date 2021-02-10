Earnings results for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Analyst Opinion on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equity Residential in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.09%. The high price target for EQR is $85.00 and the low price target for EQR is $45.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Equity Residential has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.00, Equity Residential has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $65.94. Equity Residential has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential pays a meaningful dividend of 3.71%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equity Residential has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equity Residential is 69.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Equity Residential will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.28% in the coming year. This indicates that Equity Residential may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

In the past three months, Equity Residential insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $427,034.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Equity Residential is held by insiders. 85.60% of the stock of Equity Residential is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR



Earnings for Equity Residential are expected to decrease by -6.17% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Equity Residential is 25.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.37. The P/E ratio of Equity Residential is 25.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.92. Equity Residential has a PEG Ratio of 3.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equity Residential has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

