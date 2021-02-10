Earnings results for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.53.

Analyst Opinion on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Euronet Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $137.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.73%. The high price target for EEFT is $195.00 and the low price target for EEFT is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Euronet Worldwide has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Euronet Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

In the past three months, Euronet Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,596,511.00 in company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Euronet Worldwide is held by insiders. 92.94% of the stock of Euronet Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT



Earnings for Euronet Worldwide are expected to grow by 138.18% in the coming year, from $2.20 to $5.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Euronet Worldwide is 263.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Euronet Worldwide is 263.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Euronet Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 4.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

