Earnings results for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Exelixis last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.8. Exelixis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. Exelixis will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exelixis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.47%. The high price target for EXEL is $40.00 and the low price target for EXEL is $27.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Exelixis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.78, Exelixis has a forecasted upside of 38.5% from its current price of $22.95. Exelixis has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis does not currently pay a dividend. Exelixis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

In the past three months, Exelixis insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,247,464.00 in company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Exelixis is held by insiders. 81.37% of the stock of Exelixis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL



Earnings for Exelixis are expected to grow by 79.31% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Exelixis is 47.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.37. The P/E ratio of Exelixis is 47.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.74. Exelixis has a PEG Ratio of 1.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Exelixis has a P/B Ratio of 4.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

