Earnings results for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Analyst Opinion on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.00%. The high price target for FMAO is $22.50 and the low price target for FMAO is $21.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 11.0% from its current price of $24.72. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is 40.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.64% next year. This indicates that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

In the past three months, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.96% of the stock of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 18.93% of the stock of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO



Earnings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp are expected to grow by 12.10% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is 15.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is 15.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

