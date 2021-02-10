Earnings results for Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Fathom last announced its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Fathom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Fathom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fathom in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.31%. The high price target for FTHM is $54.00 and the low price target for FTHM is $50.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fathom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Fathom has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $46.30. Fathom has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom does not currently pay a dividend. Fathom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

In the past three months, Fathom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.06% of the stock of Fathom is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM



Earnings for Fathom are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.26) per share.

