Earnings results for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Analyst Opinion on First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.54%. The high price target for FR is $49.00 and the low price target for FR is $19.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Industrial Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.36, First Industrial Realty Trust has a forecasted downside of 8.5% from its current price of $43.03. First Industrial Realty Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Industrial Realty Trust has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust is 57.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Industrial Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.48% next year. This indicates that First Industrial Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

In the past three months, First Industrial Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.29% of the stock of First Industrial Realty Trust is held by insiders. 96.90% of the stock of First Industrial Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR



Earnings for First Industrial Realty Trust are expected to grow by 1.08% in the coming year, from $1.85 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust is 26.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust is 26.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here