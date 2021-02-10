Earnings results for First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

First United last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 10th, 2020. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. First United has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. First United has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Dividend Strength: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United pays a meaningful dividend of 3.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First United has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

In the past three months, First United insiders have bought 108,681.82% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,966.00 in company stock and sold $11.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of First United is held by insiders. Only 32.36% of the stock of First United is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC



The P/E ratio of First United is 9.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of First United is 9.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. First United has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here