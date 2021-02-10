Earnings results for Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Fluidigm last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company earned $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Fluidigm has generated ($0.53) earnings per share over the last year. Fluidigm has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fluidigm in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.02%. The high price target for FLDM is $16.00 and the low price target for FLDM is $12.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fluidigm does not currently pay a dividend. Fluidigm does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Fluidigm insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $514,009.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Fluidigm is held by insiders. 88.30% of the stock of Fluidigm is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Fluidigm are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Fluidigm is -10.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fluidigm is -10.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fluidigm has a P/B Ratio of 3.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

