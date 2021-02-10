Earnings results for Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8.

Forum Energy Technologies last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96 million. Forum Energy Technologies has generated ($3.80) earnings per share over the last year. Forum Energy Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forum Energy Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 67.57%. The high price target for FET is $8.00 and the low price target for FET is $4.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Forum Energy Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

In the past three months, Forum Energy Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $172,200.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 25.30% of the stock of Forum Energy Technologies is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET



Earnings for Forum Energy Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($19.54) to ($6.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Forum Energy Technologies is -1.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Forum Energy Technologies is -1.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Forum Energy Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.21. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

