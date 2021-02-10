Earnings results for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gold Fields in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.91%. The high price target for GFI is $15.50 and the low price target for GFI is $10.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gold Fields has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gold Fields is 35.71%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gold Fields will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.30% next year. This indicates that Gold Fields will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

In the past three months, Gold Fields insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.35% of the stock of Gold Fields is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI



Earnings for Gold Fields are expected to grow by 74.29% in the coming year, from $0.70 to $1.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Gold Fields is 22.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Gold Fields is 22.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.68. Gold Fields has a PEG Ratio of 0.23. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Gold Fields has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

