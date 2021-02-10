Earnings results for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $1.68 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Dividend Strength: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

In the past three months, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $15,285,531.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 81.40% of the stock of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 2.06% of the stock of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV



Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 9.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

