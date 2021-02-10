Earnings results for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Healthcare Realty Trust last issued its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.34. The business earned $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Realty Trust has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Healthcare Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.77%. The high price target for HR is $43.00 and the low price target for HR is $25.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Healthcare Realty Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Healthcare Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Healthcare Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.77% next year. This indicates that Healthcare Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

In the past three months, Healthcare Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Healthcare Realty Trust is held by insiders. 96.63% of the stock of Healthcare Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)



Earnings for Healthcare Realty Trust are expected to grow by 4.88% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 36.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Realty Trust is 36.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Healthcare Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

