Earnings results for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Healthcare Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.97%. The high price target for HCSG is $33.00 and the low price target for HCSG is $21.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Healthcare Services Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.80, Healthcare Services Group has a forecasted downside of 21.0% from its current price of $33.91. Healthcare Services Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.53%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Healthcare Services Group has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 94.25%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Healthcare Services Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 69.49% next year. This indicates that Healthcare Services Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

In the past three months, Healthcare Services Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $408,028.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Healthcare Services Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG



Earnings for Healthcare Services Group are expected to decrease by -5.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 28.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Healthcare Services Group is 28.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.70. Healthcare Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

