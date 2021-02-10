Earnings results for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Impinj in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.11%. The high price target for PI is $61.00 and the low price target for PI is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Impinj has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.67, Impinj has a forecasted downside of 27.1% from its current price of $64.02. Impinj has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj does not currently pay a dividend. Impinj does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

In the past three months, Impinj insiders have bought 542.62% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $12,179,290.00 in company stock and sold $1,895,255.00 in company stock. Only 25.70% of the stock of Impinj is held by insiders. 85.57% of the stock of Impinj is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI



Earnings for Impinj are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.67) to ($1.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Impinj is -33.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Impinj is -33.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Impinj has a P/B Ratio of 11.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here