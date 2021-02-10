Earnings results for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.96%. The high price target for IRT is $16.00 and the low price target for IRT is $7.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Independence Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.29, Independence Realty Trust has a forecasted downside of 7.0% from its current price of $14.28. Independence Realty Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Independence Realty Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Independence Realty Trust is 63.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Independence Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.00% next year. This indicates that Independence Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

In the past three months, Independence Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.87% of the stock of Independence Realty Trust is held by insiders. 95.30% of the stock of Independence Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT



Earnings for Independence Realty Trust are expected to grow by 8.11% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Independence Realty Trust is 51.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Independence Realty Trust is 51.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Independence Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

