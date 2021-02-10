Earnings results for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1.

Analyst Opinion on Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ingevity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.04%. The high price target for NGVT is $90.00 and the low price target for NGVT is $55.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ingevity has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity does not currently pay a dividend. Ingevity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

In the past three months, Ingevity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of Ingevity is held by insiders. 89.23% of the stock of Ingevity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT



Earnings for Ingevity are expected to grow by 17.54% in the coming year, from $4.22 to $4.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Ingevity is 17.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Ingevity is 17.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.68. Ingevity has a P/B Ratio of 5.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

