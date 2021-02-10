Earnings results for InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

INMODE LTD. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

InMode last posted its earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company earned $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. InMode has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.5. InMode has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for InMode in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 30.61%. The high price target for INMD is $55.00 and the low price target for INMD is $38.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode does not currently pay a dividend. InMode does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

In the past three months, InMode insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.69% of the stock of InMode is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD



Earnings for InMode are expected to grow by 32.43% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.96 per share. The P/E ratio of InMode is 49.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of InMode is 49.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.89. InMode has a P/B Ratio of 12.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

