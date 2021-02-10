Earnings results for Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Innovative Solutions and Support last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 9th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Innovative Solutions and Support has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Dividend Strength: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support does not currently pay a dividend. Innovative Solutions and Support does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

In the past three months, Innovative Solutions and Support insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $346,934.00 in company stock. Only 27.10% of the stock of Innovative Solutions and Support is held by insiders. Only 24.91% of the stock of Innovative Solutions and Support is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC



The P/E ratio of Innovative Solutions and Support is 37.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Innovative Solutions and Support is 37.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 77.08. Innovative Solutions and Support has a P/B Ratio of 4.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here