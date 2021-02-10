Earnings results for ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

Ion Geophysical Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.4.

ION Geophysical last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million. ION Geophysical has generated ($2.40) earnings per share over the last year. ION Geophysical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ION Geophysical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.28%. The high price target for IO is $4.00 and the low price target for IO is $4.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ION Geophysical has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical does not currently pay a dividend. ION Geophysical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

In the past three months, ION Geophysical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.20% of the stock of ION Geophysical is held by insiders. Only 21.85% of the stock of ION Geophysical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO



Earnings for ION Geophysical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.22) to ($2.21) per share. The P/E ratio of ION Geophysical is -1.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

