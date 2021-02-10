Earnings results for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Analyst Opinion on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IQVIA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $173.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.37%. The high price target for IQV is $224.00 and the low price target for IQV is $110.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IQVIA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $173.94, IQVIA has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $183.82. IQVIA has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA does not currently pay a dividend. IQVIA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

In the past three months, IQVIA insiders have bought 576.90% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $11,227,654.00 in company stock and sold $1,658,686.00 in company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of IQVIA is held by insiders. 87.15% of the stock of IQVIA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV



Earnings for IQVIA are expected to grow by 24.49% in the coming year, from $5.84 to $7.27 per share. The P/E ratio of IQVIA is 202.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of IQVIA is 202.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.70. IQVIA has a PEG Ratio of 2.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IQVIA has a P/B Ratio of 5.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

