Earnings results for iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Analyst Opinion on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iRobot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.80%. The high price target for IRBT is $120.00 and the low price target for IRBT is $70.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot does not currently pay a dividend. iRobot does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

In the past three months, iRobot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,084,091.00 in company stock. Only 2.91% of the stock of iRobot is held by insiders. 99.40% of the stock of iRobot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT



Earnings for iRobot are expected to decrease by -31.73% in the coming year, from $2.71 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of iRobot is 23.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of iRobot is 23.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.63. iRobot has a PEG Ratio of 3.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. iRobot has a P/B Ratio of 5.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

