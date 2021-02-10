Earnings results for Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Jerash Holdings (US) last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm earned $27.09 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Jerash Holdings (US) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jerash Holdings (US) in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.51%. The high price target for JRSH is $9.00 and the low price target for JRSH is $8.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jerash Holdings (US) has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.33, Jerash Holdings (US) has a forecasted upside of 37.5% from its current price of $6.06. Jerash Holdings (US) has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) pays a meaningful dividend of 3.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Jerash Holdings (US) has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Jerash Holdings (US) is 35.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Jerash Holdings (US) will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.77% next year. This indicates that Jerash Holdings (US) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

In the past three months, Jerash Holdings (US) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.60% of the stock of Jerash Holdings (US) is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.44% of the stock of Jerash Holdings (US) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH



Earnings for Jerash Holdings (US) are expected to grow by 51.16% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Jerash Holdings (US) is 14.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Jerash Holdings (US) is 14.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.31. Jerash Holdings (US) has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here