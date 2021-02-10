Earnings results for Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Analyst Opinion on Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kadant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $105.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.03%. The high price target for KAI is $116.00 and the low price target for KAI is $95.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kadant has a dividend yield of 0.65%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kadant has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kadant is 17.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kadant will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.22% next year. This indicates that Kadant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Dividend Strength: Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant has a dividend yield of 0.65%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kadant has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kadant is 17.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kadant will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.22% next year. This indicates that Kadant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

In the past three months, Kadant insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,616,728.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Kadant is held by insiders. 95.55% of the stock of Kadant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kadant (NYSE:KAI



Earnings for Kadant are expected to grow by 10.95% in the coming year, from $4.75 to $5.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Kadant is 35.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Kadant is 35.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 41.63. Kadant has a PEG Ratio of 3.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kadant has a P/B Ratio of 3.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

