Earnings results for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

Kala Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm earned $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.76) earnings per share over the last year. Kala Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 122.12%. The high price target for KALA is $47.00 and the low price target for KALA is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kala Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.86, Kala Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 122.1% from its current price of $9.39. Kala Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Kala Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

In the past three months, Kala Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.15% of the stock of Kala Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 67.63% of the stock of Kala Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Kala Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.93) to ($1.80) per share. The P/E ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals is -4.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kala Pharmaceuticals is -4.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 10.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

