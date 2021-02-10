Earnings results for Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Kamada last released its earnings results on November 11th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Kamada has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Kamada has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kamada in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.48%. The high price target for KMDA is $11.00 and the low price target for KMDA is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kamada has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Kamada has a forecasted upside of 36.5% from its current price of $8.06. Kamada has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada does not currently pay a dividend. Kamada does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

In the past three months, Kamada insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.25% of the stock of Kamada is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA



Earnings for Kamada are expected to decrease by -73.81% in the coming year, from $0.42 to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Kamada is 16.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Kamada is 16.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.89. Kamada has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here