Earnings results for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Kinross Gold last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kinross Gold has generated $0.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Kinross Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. Kinross Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kinross Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.94%. The high price target for KGC is $15.50 and the low price target for KGC is $9.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kinross Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.89, Kinross Gold has a forecasted upside of 61.9% from its current price of $7.34. Kinross Gold has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold pays a meaningful dividend of 1.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kinross Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Kinross Gold is 35.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kinross Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.19% next year. This indicates that Kinross Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

In the past three months, Kinross Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Kinross Gold is held by insiders. 51.64% of the stock of Kinross Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC



Earnings for Kinross Gold are expected to grow by 26.39% in the coming year, from $0.72 to $0.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Kinross Gold is 8.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Kinross Gold is 8.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 24.68. Kinross Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

