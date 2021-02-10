Earnings results for Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Analyst Opinion on Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Knoll in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.62%. The high price target for KNL is $12.00 and the low price target for KNL is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Knoll has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Knoll has a forecasted downside of 27.6% from its current price of $16.58. Knoll has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

Knoll has a dividend yield of 1.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Knoll has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Knoll (NYSE:KNL)

In the past three months, Knoll insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Knoll is held by insiders. 81.99% of the stock of Knoll is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Knoll (NYSE:KNL



The P/E ratio of Knoll is 48.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Knoll is 48.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.70. Knoll has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

