Earnings results for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Lumen Technologies last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business earned $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumen Technologies has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Lumen Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. Lumen Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lumen Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.41, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.12%. The high price target for LUMN is $16.00 and the low price target for LUMN is $6.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lumen Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.41, Lumen Technologies has a forecasted downside of 17.1% from its current price of $12.56. Lumen Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.18%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lumen Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Lumen Technologies is 75.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Lumen Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.94% next year. This indicates that Lumen Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

In the past three months, Lumen Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $102,100.00 in company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Lumen Technologies is held by insiders. 78.63% of the stock of Lumen Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN



Earnings for Lumen Technologies are expected to decrease by -7.95% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Lumen Technologies is 10.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Lumen Technologies is 10.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.71. Lumen Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.62. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lumen Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here