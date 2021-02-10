Earnings results for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corp is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Manulife Financial last posted its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business earned $10.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Manulife Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. Manulife Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Manulife Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.31%. The high price target for MFC is $25.00 and the low price target for MFC is $19.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Manulife Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Manulife Financial has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $19.44. Manulife Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.44%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Manulife Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Manulife Financial is 37.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Manulife Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.21% next year. This indicates that Manulife Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

In the past three months, Manulife Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.15% of the stock of Manulife Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC



Earnings for Manulife Financial are expected to grow by 12.62% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Manulife Financial is 9.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Manulife Financial is 9.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Manulife Financial has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Manulife Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here