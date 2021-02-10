Earnings results for Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Marchex last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Marchex has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. Marchex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marchex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.00%. The high price target for MCHX is $4.00 and the low price target for MCHX is $3.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex does not currently pay a dividend. Marchex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

In the past three months, Marchex insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,074.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 17.54% of the stock of Marchex is held by insiders. 66.28% of the stock of Marchex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX



Earnings for Marchex are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Marchex is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marchex is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marchex has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

