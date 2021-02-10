Earnings results for Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Mastech Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Mastech Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Mastech Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.30% of the stock of Mastech Digital is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.69% of the stock of Mastech Digital is held by institutions.

Earnings for Mastech Digital are expected to grow by 9.17% in the coming year, from $1.09 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Mastech Digital is 22.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Mastech Digital is 22.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.71. Mastech Digital has a PEG Ratio of 0.56. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Mastech Digital has a P/B Ratio of 4.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

