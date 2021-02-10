Earnings results for MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

MasterCraft Boat last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm earned $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year. MasterCraft Boat has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MasterCraft Boat in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.76%. The high price target for MCFT is $36.00 and the low price target for MCFT is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MasterCraft Boat has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, MasterCraft Boat has a forecasted downside of 13.8% from its current price of $28.99. MasterCraft Boat has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat does not currently pay a dividend. MasterCraft Boat does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

In the past three months, MasterCraft Boat insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.76% of the stock of MasterCraft Boat is held by insiders. 82.85% of the stock of MasterCraft Boat is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT



Earnings for MasterCraft Boat are expected to grow by 13.81% in the coming year, from $2.39 to $2.72 per share. The P/E ratio of MasterCraft Boat is -23.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MasterCraft Boat is -23.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MasterCraft Boat has a P/B Ratio of 11.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here