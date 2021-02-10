Earnings results for Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Mexco Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $0.64 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Mexco Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Dividend Strength: Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Mexco Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

In the past three months, Mexco Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $189,020.00 in company stock. 54.53% of the stock of Mexco Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.68% of the stock of Mexco Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC



The P/E ratio of Mexco Energy is -59.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mexco Energy is -59.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mexco Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here