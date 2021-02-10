Earnings results for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MGM Resorts International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.94, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.96%. The high price target for MGM is $35.00 and the low price target for MGM is $10.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 15 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MGM Resorts International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.95, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.94, MGM Resorts International has a forecasted downside of 36.0% from its current price of $35.82. MGM Resorts International has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International has a dividend yield of 0.03%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MGM Resorts International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of MGM Resorts International is 1.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

In the past three months, MGM Resorts International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.06% of the stock of MGM Resorts International is held by insiders. 63.39% of the stock of MGM Resorts International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM



Earnings for MGM Resorts International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.09) to ($1.69) per share. The P/E ratio of MGM Resorts International is 12.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of MGM Resorts International is 12.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.31. MGM Resorts International has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

