Earnings results for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Analyst Opinion on Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Moelis & Company in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.85%. The high price target for MC is $56.00 and the low price target for MC is $19.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company pays a meaningful dividend of 2.96%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Moelis & Company does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Moelis & Company is 78.06%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Moelis & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.74% next year. This indicates that Moelis & Company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

In the past three months, Moelis & Company insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $266,090.00 in company stock. Only 17.99% of the stock of Moelis & Company is held by insiders. 88.19% of the stock of Moelis & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC



Earnings for Moelis & Company are expected to grow by 17.78% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Moelis & Company is 42.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Moelis & Company is 42.05, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Moelis & Company has a P/B Ratio of 8.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

