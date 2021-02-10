Earnings results for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.73.

Analyst Opinion on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Molina Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $213.77, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.77%. The high price target for MOH is $266.00 and the low price target for MOH is $170.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Molina Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $213.77, Molina Healthcare has a forecasted upside of 3.8% from its current price of $206.01. Molina Healthcare has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Molina Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

In the past three months, Molina Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $83,569.00 in company stock. Only 1.07% of the stock of Molina Healthcare is held by insiders. 94.89% of the stock of Molina Healthcare is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH



Earnings for Molina Healthcare are expected to grow by 8.74% in the coming year, from $12.81 to $13.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 15.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Molina Healthcare is 15.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 37.89. Molina Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Molina Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 6.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here