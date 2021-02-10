Earnings results for Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.9.

Ocwen Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $249.04 million for the quarter. Ocwen Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.8. Ocwen Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Dividend Strength: Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial does not currently pay a dividend. Ocwen Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

In the past three months, Ocwen Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Ocwen Financial is held by insiders. 50.12% of the stock of Ocwen Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN



The P/E ratio of Ocwen Financial is 105.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Ocwen Financial is 105.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.94. Ocwen Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

