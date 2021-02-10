Earnings results for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.22.

Outset Medical last released its earnings results on November 11th, 2020. The reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. Outset Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Outset Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Outset Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.11%. The high price target for OM is $60.00 and the low price target for OM is $52.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Outset Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.00, Outset Medical has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $54.94. Outset Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Outset Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

In the past three months, Outset Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $213,441,656.00 in company stock. 84.63% of the stock of Outset Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM



Earnings for Outset Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($9.61) to ($4.54) per share.

