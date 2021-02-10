Earnings results for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26.

Pactiv Evergreen last announced its earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.74. The firm earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Pactiv Evergreen has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Pactiv Evergreen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pactiv Evergreen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.89%. The high price target for PTVE is $19.00 and the low price target for PTVE is $16.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pactiv Evergreen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.36, Pactiv Evergreen has a forecasted upside of 13.9% from its current price of $15.24. Pactiv Evergreen has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen does not currently pay a dividend. Pactiv Evergreen does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Pactiv Evergreen will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.99% next year. This indicates that Pactiv Evergreen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

In the past three months, Pactiv Evergreen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.75% of the stock of Pactiv Evergreen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE



Earnings for Pactiv Evergreen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.25) to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Pactiv Evergreen is 8.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Pactiv Evergreen is 8.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.31.

