Paramount Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paramount Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.68%. The high price target for PGRE is $10.50 and the low price target for PGRE is $7.25. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Paramount Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.09%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Paramount Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Paramount Group is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Paramount Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.73% next year. This indicates that Paramount Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Paramount Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $193,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.50% of the stock of Paramount Group is held by insiders. 51.42% of the stock of Paramount Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Paramount Group are expected to decrease by -13.54% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Paramount Group is -34.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Paramount Group is -34.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Paramount Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

