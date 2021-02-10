Earnings results for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Paycom Software last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.6. Paycom Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021. Paycom Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paycom Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $386.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.70%. The high price target for PAYC is $513.00 and the low price target for PAYC is $180.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Paycom Software has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software does not currently pay a dividend. Paycom Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

In the past three months, Paycom Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,242,050.00 in company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Paycom Software is held by insiders. 74.20% of the stock of Paycom Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC



Earnings for Paycom Software are expected to grow by 35.20% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $3.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Paycom Software is 153.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 25.76. The P/E ratio of Paycom Software is 153.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 97.71. Paycom Software has a PEG Ratio of 4.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Paycom Software has a P/B Ratio of 48.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

